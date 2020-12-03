BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres are making plans to return to Buffalo this afternoon. They were expected to play at Montreal tonight.

That's according to John Wawrow from the Associated Press.

The NHL is expected to hold a press conference this afternoon. They announced on Twitter that clubs were advised not to conduct morning skates, practices or team meetings today.

The National Lacrosse League announced on their website they are suspending their season temporarily. They posted this statement:

“The National Lacrosse League has determined that it is in the best interests of our fans, our players, our coaches and our staff to temporarily suspend play until further notice due to concerns over COVID-19. We will continue to evaluate this situation and remain in constant communication with health, team, business and league officials across North America. Security and safety is our top priority and focus in these challenging and unprecedented times, and we will continue to provide updates on resumption and rescheduling of play as they are determined.”

The Buffalo Bandits play their home games at the KeyBank Center.

Major League Soccer announced Thursday it is suspending its season for 30 days due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus

MLS Commissioner says the decision was based on advice and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Public Health Agency of Canada and other public health authorities.

