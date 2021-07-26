Analysis: Sabres back at Square 1 in seeking to trade Eichel

Sabres captain Jack Eichel is on the trade block six years after Buffalo bottomed out to select him with the No. 2 pick in the 2015 draft.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres could find themselves back at Square 1 in openly shopping the face of their franchise.

