Analysis: Sabres back at Square 1 in seeking to trade Eichel

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres could find themselves back at Square 1 in openly shopping the face of their franchise.
Sabres captain Jack Eichel is on the trade block six years after Buffalo bottomed out to select him with the No. 2 pick in the 2015 draft in a bid to spur a franchise rebuild.
The Sabres now appear to be starting over as part of GM Kevyn Adams' offseason purge to rid the team of players expressing disinterest in being in Buffalo. The overhaul began with Buffalo trading veteran defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen and disgruntled forward Sam Reinhart.