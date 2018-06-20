BUFFALO, NY - The hype surrounding Swedish defenseman Rasmus Dahlin is real. The Sabres have known since April who they're picking and on stage in Dallas on Friday, GM Jason Botterill will make it official.

But besides Dahlin, the Sabres have other needs they need to address in the draft. They have six more picks (one in the second round, two in the fourth and one each in the fifth, sixth and seventh rounds).

Plus, this is a time we see a lot of trades happen in the NHL. Ryan O'Reilly is a big name floating around in trade rumors right now.

The Athletic's Sabres prospect expert, Kris Baker joins Two on Your Side's Heather Prusak to break down these topics and more leading up to the 2018 NHL Draft.

© 2018 WGRZ