Sabres

Save the dates: 7 Sabres games rescheduled for February

The Buffalo Sabres have announced the set dates for seven previously postponed games.
Credit: AP
A general view of the ice rink at KeyBank Center before an NHL hockey game between the Montreal Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — We recently learned that NHL players will not participate in the Beijing Olympics.

Now it's official, and the NHL will utilize that blocked off time to reschedule games that were postponed earlier this season due to COVID. That news was released Wednesday on the Sabres.com website.

Here are the seven Sabres games affected by the revised league schedule: 

  •  Thursday, February 10: Sabres vs. Blue Jackets at KeyBank Center, 7 p.m. (Original Date: December 20, 2021)
  • Sunday, February 13: Sabres at Canadiens at Bell Centre, 12:30 p.m. (Original Date: January 8, 2022)
  • Tuesday, February 15: Sabres vs. Islanders at KeyBank Center, 7 p.m. (Original Date: December 27, 2021)
  • Thursday, February 17: Sabres vs. Senators at KeyBank Center, 7 p.m. (Original Date: April 20, 2022)
  • Saturday, February 19: Sabres vs. Avalanche at KeyBank Center, 1 p.m. (Original Date: December 22, 2021)
  • Sunday, February 20: Sabres at Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena, 6 p.m. (Original Date: December 23, 2021)
  • Wednesday, February 23: Sabres at Canadiens at Bell Centre, 7:30 p.m. (Original Date: April 26, 2022)

