Report: Four NHL teams discussing playing outdoor home games during 2021 season

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the COVID-19 pandemic not slowing down heading into the new year, four NHL teams are reportedly exploring the possibility of playing their home games outside.

A report from Sportsnet says that Anaheim, Boston, Los Angeles and Pittsburgh are all exploring playing home games in an outdoor setting if fans will be allowed in attendance.

The report claims that the teams would not comment on the possibility of exploring outdoor playing options.

If the Buffalo Sabres and the Pegula's were to explore this same idea, would you like to see the team play inside Bills Stadium?