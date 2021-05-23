Hamilton: Stanley Cup playoff analysis

'The biggest surprise for me is how little resistance the Boston Bruins have gotten from the Washington Capitals in their first four games.'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The NHL playoffs have started out with a bang. The first three or four games went to overtime and there have been a few surprises.

I think the biggest surprise for me is how little resistance the Boston Bruins have gotten from the Washington Capitals in their first four games.

Washington won Game 1 in overtime, but Boston won the next three games. I know, Games 2 and 3 went to overtime, but I thought Boston was the much better team in both.

Alex Ovechkin has done his part with four points, but where are Nick Backstrom, T.J. Oshie and John Carlson? Backstrom has no goals and one assist while Carlson has no goals and two assists in the first four games.

People keep telling me how good former Sabre Conor Sheary has been since leaving Buffalo. He has been a complete no-show in the first four games.

Washington has had to use three goalies because of injury, but have settled on Ilya Samsonov. He has an unimpressive 2.96 goals against and .913 save percentage.

The New York Islanders and Pittsburgh Penguins are even after four games. I love Barry Trotz as a coach, but I thought he made a huge error after Ilya Sorokin stole Game 1 in Pittsburgh. Sorokin didn’t get back in goal until Game 4 in which he was also stellar. In two games he has a .944 save percentage while Semyon Varlamov is at a very unimpressive .903.

Because of an injury to Casey DeSmith, the Penguins have survived some extremely shaky goaltending from Tristan Jarry. The only good game he’s played was Game 2.

I really didn’t see the Carolina Hurricanes blowing a two-games-to-none series lead. Carolina is the third ranked team in the NHL, but they went to Nashville and lost two games to the Predators. Nashville is ranked 13th overall.

The NHL’s top-ranked team embarrassed the St. Louis Blues. The Colorado Avalanche swept the 2019 Stanley Cup champions, and the line of Gabe Landeskog, Nate McKinnon and Mikko Rantanen totally embarrassed Ryan O’Reilly and his line. O’Reilly never came close to playing in Buffalo like he did in 2019, when he won the Conn Smythe Trophy, but this series against the Avalanche was worse than any season he played in Buffalo. O’Reilly had no goals and three assists and was minus-7 in four games. Two of those assists came in Game 4 when things were already over.

Now to be fair to O’Reilly, MacKinnon and his group have embarrassed many players the past few seasons. In four games MacKinnon has six goals and nine points.

The Minnesota Wild looked like they were going to give the second-ranked Vegas Golden Knights everything they could handle, winning Game 1 in Vegas and leading 2-0 in Game 3. The roof fell in as the Wild gave up five unanswered goals, and going into Sunday night, they trailed in the series 3-1. As a matter of fact, Minnesota had been outscored 9-0 since taking that 2-0 lead.

The Toronto Maple Leafs didn’t play well in Game 1 against the Montreal Canadians, but they got it fixed and won Game 2 easily.

Recently the Edmonton Oilers have been really bad in the playoffs, and this season has been no different. The Winnipeg Jets walked into Edmonton and kept both Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl off the board, which helped them win both games. As a matter of fact, the Oilers only goal in those two games was scored by Jesse Puljujarvi.

Draisaitl and McDavid got it fixed scoring twice in the first 9:10 of Game 3. Draisaitl scored both goals while McDavid assisted on both. I had to get this article in before Game 3 ended.

In the regular season McDavid and Draisaitl were one-two in scoring. McDavid had 105 points in 56 games while Draisaitl had 84 points. To show you what the Jets are up against the league’s third leading scorer was Brad Marchand 69 points.

I was never worried about the defending Stanley Cup champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning. Yes, they were playing the NHL’s fourth-ranked team in the Florida Panthers, but they’ve played like champions and lead three games to one.