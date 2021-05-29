Pastrnak has hat trick as Bruins blast Islanders 5-2

Charlie McAvoy and Taylor Hall also scored for Boston, and Patrice Bergeron had a pair of assists. The Bruins will host Game 2 on Monday night.

BOSTON — David Pastrnak scored his second career playoff hat trick, David Krejci had four assists and the Boston Bruins beat the New York Islanders 5-2 on Saturday night.

Charlie McAvoy and Taylor Hall also scored for Boston, and Patrice Bergeron had a pair of assists.

The Bruins will host Game 2 on Monday night.

Tuukka Rask finished with 20 saves and the Bruins outshot the Islanders 40-22.

Adam Pelech and Anthony Beauvillier scored for New York. Ilya Sorokin finished with 35 saves and kept New York in it through the first 40 minutes despite the onslaught of shots from the Bruins.