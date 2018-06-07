BUFFALO, N.Y. — BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Ottawa Senators Assistant General Manager Randy Lee entered a not guilty plea to a second charge of harassment in the second degree on Friday.

Lee is accused of harassing a 19-year-old male driver of a hotel shuttle in Buffalo on May 30, according to Erie County District Attorney General John Flynn.

According to the shuttle driver, Lee asked if he could sit in the front seat, and during the drive placed his hands on the driver's shoulders and made lewd comments. According to the district attorney, the teen asked Lee to stop, but he says Lee placed his hands on his shoulders again and began rubbing them. The teen alleges that when they arrived at the hotel, Lee made a lewd comment about his genitals.

Lee was suspended by the Ottawa Senators on June 15 following news of the allegations. You can read the statement from the Senators on Lee here.

He is scheduled to appear back in court on July 20.

