BUFFALO, NY-- The Ottawa Senators Assistant General Manager Randy Lee has found himself in a bit of trouble while here in Buffalo.

2 On Your Side has learned it involves some type of harassment charge. Associated Press reporter John Wawrow reported the charge resulted after an altercation that occurred during a shuttle bus ride back to his Buffalo hotel.

The NHL Scouting Combine is being held in Buffalo this weekend.

Lee has been with the Ottawa Senators for 24 seasons. 2 On Your Side has reached out to the Ottawa Senators for a statement.

© 2018 WGRZ