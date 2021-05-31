x
Maple Leafs blow 3-1 series lead in Game 7 loss to Canadiens

Toronto has not won a playoff series since 2004.
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitchell Marner (16) fails to find an opening on a wide-open net as teammate Zach Hyman (11) falls on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) who looks on during third-period NHL Stanley Cup hockey game action in Toronto, Monday, May 31, 2021. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO, ON — Carey Price made 29 saves and the Montreal Canadiens advanced to the second round by beating the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 in Game 7.

Brendan Gallagher, Corey Perry and Tyler Toffoli also scored for the Canadiens, who stormed back from a 3-1 deficit for the third time in franchise history to win a series.

Montreal advanced to the second round for the first time since 2015. The Canadiens will take on Winnipeg after the Jets swept Edmonton in the Canadian-based North Division’s other series. Game 1 is Wednesday at Winnipeg.

William Nylander had a late goal for Toronto, which hasn’t advanced in the postseason since 2004.

