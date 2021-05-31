Maple Leafs blow 3-1 series lead in Game 7 loss to Canadiens

Toronto has not won a playoff series since 2004.

TORONTO, ON — Carey Price made 29 saves and the Montreal Canadiens advanced to the second round by beating the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 in Game 7.

Brendan Gallagher, Corey Perry and Tyler Toffoli also scored for the Canadiens, who stormed back from a 3-1 deficit for the third time in franchise history to win a series.

Montreal advanced to the second round for the first time since 2015. The Canadiens will take on Winnipeg after the Jets swept Edmonton in the Canadian-based North Division’s other series. Game 1 is Wednesday at Winnipeg.