NHL official, Amateur golfer Garrett Rank competes in 12th Porter Cup after Stanley Cup Playoffs

LEWISTON, N.Y. — When the 63rd Men's Porter Cup tees off on Wednesday morning, it will be Garrett Rank's 12th at Niagara Falls Country Club, competing in one of America's top amateur golf tournaments.

"Kids just keep getting younger and I keep getting older, so it's getting harder and harder to compete, but I love playing golf," Rank said the Tuesday before play begins.

Just like Rank is one of the older guys on the course, he's an older guy on the ice, too. The 34-year-old just finished his 8th season as an NHL official and is heading into his 7th full-time season next year, doubling as a hockey official and Amateur golfer.

"I worked into the second round of the playoffs. I started in Calgary vs. Dallas, went to New York vs. Pittsburgh, did a Nashville vs. Colorado series," Rank said.

After a wild Stanley Cup Playoff, Rank finds the time to work on his golf game. The summers off in hockey certainly help the Ontario native, who's grown up used to putting his clubs away most of the winter.

"It's a great gig. It allows me to play a lot of golf in the summertime and live every sports fan's dream, playing highly competitive golf and a great seat at the NHL action."

But the Porter Cup has never belonged to him.

"I finished second last year... I had a couple other top fives," Rank said.

A Porter Cup win this week might be just as sweet as winning Lord Stanley.