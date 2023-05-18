NHL, Hockey Hall of Fame bring unique mobile museum to Buffalo

The exhibit celebrates trailblazers and leaders in hockey, including Buffalo Sabres owner and president Kim Pegula, with a focus on diversity in the sport.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Hockey fans in Western New York had the opportunity to check out a unique exhibit Thursday in Buffalo.

The NHL and the Hockey Hall of Fame brought the United by Hockey Mobile Museum into Buffalo.

"What you'll see is you'll see little bios by the pictures and videos," tour manager Eric Knight said. "There's a broadcast booth, so people can actually try their hand at doing a play by play. When we listen to the game, we don't really appreciate how much the announcers kind of bring that game to life.

"I mean, the players' names, the rules, the penalties, they're pulling up stats from 10 to 15 years ago, they're laughing, they're joking, and people see how difficult it is when they actually try it."