Canadiens beat Maple Leafs 3-2 in overtime to force Game 7

Carey Price made 41 saves before the first Canadian hockey crowd since the start of the pandemic. Game 7 is Monday in Toronto, with the winner facing Winnipeg.

MONTREAL, QC — Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored at 15:15 of overtime and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 to force Game 7 in the first-round series.

Corey Perry and Tyler Toffoli also scored, and Carey Price made 41 saves in front of the first Canadian hockey crowd since the start of the COVID pandemic.

With his team outshot 13-2 and struggling to generate anything in the extra period, Kotkaniemi ripped a shot past goalie Jack Campbell’s glove side after Toronto defenseman Travis Dermott turned the puck over to Paul Byron.

Jason Spezza and T.J. Brodie scored for Toronto, beating Price with under 10 minutes to go in regulation to tie it. Campbell stopped 28 shots.

Game 7 is Monday night in Toronto, with the winner facing Winnipeg.