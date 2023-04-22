Lightning fall 4-3 to Maple Leafs in OT, trail 2-1 in series

Tampa Bay will be back out at Amalie Arena on Monday, April 24 for Game 4.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning suffered a 4-3 loss in overtime against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 3 and trail 2-1 in the series.

In the close, intense encounter between the two sides, the action got off to an early start after Toronto and Tampa Bay scored in the opening five minutes of the first period. The away side would find themselves back on top again but their lead was ruled out after Brandon Hagel scored in the last 30 seconds of the first period to tie the game two-all.

The Lightning took the lead of the game for the first time in the second period with a goal from Darren Raddysh, but a last-minute goal from Toronto in the third evened things up and both sides went to overtime.

Despite putting up a strong performance for most of the game, the Bolts were unable to find the winning goal in overtime as the Maple Leafs scored and claimed Game 3 to lead the series 2-1.

Tampa Bay will be back out at Amalie Arena on Monday, April 24. Puck drop is scheduled at 7:30 p.m.

Live blog below:

Overtime

00:44 Toronto gets the winning goal in overtime. Bolts lose 4-3 in Game 3 and trail in the series 2-1.

20:00 The puck is dropped and overtime begins!

3rd period

00:00 The 3rd period is over and both teams will be heading to overtime.

01:00 Toronto gets a late equalizer to even the score 3-3.

20:00 The last period is underway! Let's go Bolts!

2nd period

00:00 The 2nd period concludes with the Lightning leading 3-2 over the Maple Leafs!

06:25 GOAL: Darren Raddysh scores for Tampa Bay who now take the lead for the first time tonight! Bolts up 3-2.



20:00 The 2nd period begins!

1st Period

00:00 And that's the end of the 1st period! The Lightning will head into the next period tied 2-2.

00:30 GOAL: Another equalizer from Tampa Bay! Brandon Hagel scores in the final seconds of the 1st period to make it 2-2.

08:50 GOAL: The Maple Leafs get their second goal of the game and lead 2-1.

15:10 GOAL: Anthony Cirelli scores for Tampa Bay and quickly equals the score at one-all!

16:36 GOAL: Toronto gets the first goal of the game as Noel Acciari makes it 1-0.

20:00 The puck is dropped and Game 3 is underway!

Pre-game

6:58 p.m. Lightning fans gather at Ford Thunder Alley as they prepare to cheer on the Bolts!

6:53 p.m. The Bolts take the ice at Amalie Arena!

Game preview below:

Toronto Maple Leafs (50-21-11, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (46-30-6, third in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning and the Toronto Maple Leafs are in a 1-1 series tie in the NHL playoffs. The teams meet Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Maple Leafs won the last matchup 7-2. John Tavares scored three goals in the victory.

Tampa Bay is 13-14-1 against the Atlantic Division and 46-30-6 overall. The Lightning have a 46-10-5 record in games they score three or more goals.

Toronto has a 16-8-4 record in Atlantic Division games and a 50-21-11 record overall. The Maple Leafs are ninth in league play with 278 total goals (averaging 3.4 per game).

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Stamkos has 33 goals and 51 assists for the Lightning. Brayden Point has eight goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Auston Matthews has 40 goals and 45 assists for the Maple Leafs. Tavares has seven goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 5-5-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.6 assists, 5.9 penalties and 18.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 7-2-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.7 penalties and 12.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: Erik Cernak: day to day (head), Mikey Eyssimont: day to day (head), Victor Hedman: day to day (undisclosed).