Lightning defenseman Ian Cole suspended pending investigation, team says

No players or coaches with the Tampa Bay Lightning will comment further on the situation due to the ongoing investigation.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning have suspended defenseman Ian Cole indefinitely pending an investigation of allegations made against the player, the team announced on Sunday.

This comes after an anonymous Twitter source accused Cole of grooming and sexually abusing them, on Friday.

The NHL and Lightning said they are looking into the allegations made against the defenseman.

“The Tampa Bay Lightning is aware of the allegations against player Ian Cole and are cooperating fully with the NHL on an investigation," the team said in a statement. "Our organization takes these allegations very seriously. While we continue to gather more details, we have decided to suspend Ian Cole pending the results of an investigation. No members of the organization, including players, will comment further at this time.”

Sportsnet NHL reporter Elliotte Friedman says Cole's agent sent him this statement from the player regarding the allegations.

"I completely deny these allegations and will fully cooperate with the NHL and the Tampa Bay Lightning, their officials and legal departments in the forthcoming investigation," the statement said in a tweet from Friedman. "I look forward to clearing my name and demonstrating to the NHL and the Tampa Bay Lightning that these allegations are unfounded."

Cole will not be with the Lightning for the team's first game of the season on Tuesday, Oct. 11 against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.