Washington Caps make boy's 'dream come true' amid cancer diagnosis

ARLINGTON, Va. — A 12-year-old boy diagnosed with brain cancer got his wish granted Monday to get on the ice with his favorite hockey team – the Washington Capitals.

Liam Reigel, of Eldersburg, Maryland was granted his wish through Make-A-Wish Foundation Mid-Atlantic. He got to skate with the team, practice penalty shots, and meet his favorite Caps player – Lars Eller.

Prior to practice, Eller introduced Liam to the team and informed him he would join the team on the bench for warmups on Tuesday ahead of the team facing off against the Detroit Red Wings.

Liam hit the ice and scored a goal against Capitals goalie Darcy Kuemper.

Liam says he's been watching the Caps since he was a little boy.

"Honestly, a dream come true," Liam said. "Just to skate with the guys I've been watching for six years, just to skate with them, kinda get to know them, shoot on a goalie – it was great."

He says the team was very supportive when he was on the ice, and it gave him the motivation to shoot his goal against Kuemper.

Eller, Liam's favorite player, even supported him when he was in the hospital.