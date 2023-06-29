Jack Quinn to miss the start of the season

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One of the Sabres top prospects won't be ready to play at the start of the season.
GM Kevyn Adams confirmed Thursday that Jack Quinn had surgery this week to repair an Achilles tendon injury. The injury happened during training.
"It was tough news obviously to get, for Jack first of all, and you know us. He's a really important player in our lineup. But you know, what I told Jack on the phone was that I know the character and the person he is. And I've also been assured by our doctors that this is something that he'll make a full recovery, he'll come back bigger, better, and stronger than ever." said Adams
The recovery time is an estimated 4 to 6 months and Quinn is expected to make a full recovery.
Quinn has only played one full season in the NHL. And in 75 games last year, the 21-year-old put up 13 goals, and 23 assists for 37 points.
The Sabres open the season at home on October 12 against the New York Rangers.