BUFFALO, NY-- Former Buffalo Sabres Goalie Robin Lehner is sharing his battle with addiction and mental heath problems

In an article on the site "The Athletic", Lehner wrote about his battle with alcoholism and a bipolar diagnosis.

Lehner talked about having an anxiety attack during this game back in March that took him out of the game, ended his season, and led to him going into rehab where he was diagnosed. He says that helped him become a better person, husband and father.

Lehner signed with the Islanders this offseason

Buffalo Sabres' Head Coach Phil Housely said Thursday at training camp, "We just wish him well. I know he's in a better place right now. That's the most important thing."

