BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Stanley Cup Finals are underway and Wallethub is out with its rankings of the best cities for hockey fans.

Wallethub ranked 73 U.S. cities based on 21 indicators of a good hockey city.

The data ranges from ticket prices to stadium capacity to the performance level of professional and college teams.

Buffalo came in eighth overall.

Boston was first.

The Sabres record and low college hockey engagement dragged us down.

But Buffalo ranked high for NHL fan engagement, ticket prices, and stadium capacity.