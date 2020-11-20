Buffalo native and NHL star Patrick Kane announces birth of son

Patrick Kane and Amanda welcomed, Patrick Kane III, into the world on Thursday, November 12.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo native and Chicago Blackhawks right winger, Patrick Kane, has announced the birth of his first child.

Kane shared the news and some pictures of the newborn and the happy family of three on his social media page.

Congratulations, Patrick and Amanda.

Kane, 32, who is from Buffalo, was drafted first overall in the 2007 draft by the Chicago Blackhawks. Kane has played for Chicago since being drafted by them and has won three Stanley Cups.