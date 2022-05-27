Colorado Avalanche advance to conference finals for 1st time since 2002

Thanks to Darren Helm's goal with 5.6 seconds left, the Avalanche will now meet the Edmonton Oilers beginning Tuesday.

ST. LOUIS — The Colorado Avalanche are heading to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2002.

The Avalanche defeated the St. Louis Blues 3-2 Friday night to win the best-of-seven second-round series in six games. The Avalanche had been eliminated in the second round each of the past three years.

Left wing Darren Helm scored with 5.6 seconds left to get the win for the Avalanche. J.T. Compher scored twice for the Avalanche Friday night.

Having advanced out of the second-round of the playoffs for the first time in 20 years, the Avalanche will now face the Edmonton Oilers. The Avs and Oilers will begin a best-of-seven series in Denver on Tuesday, May 31, with an appearance in the Stanley Cup Finals on the line.

The Avalanche won the Stanley Cup in 1996 and 2001. Edmonton won the Stanley Cup five times between 1984 and 1990. The Oilers lost in the Stanley Cup Finals in 2006.

Western Conference Finals

Tuesday, May 31 at 6 p.m. MT - Edmonton at Colorado - TNT

Thursday, June 2 at 6 p.m. MT - Edmonton at Colorado - TNT

Saturday, June 4 at 6 p.m. MT - Colorado at Edmonton - TNT

Monday, June 6 at 6 p.m. MT - Colorado at Edmonton - TNT

Wednesday, June 8 TBD - Edmonton at Colorado

Friday, June 10 TBD - Colorado at Edmonton

Sunday, June 12 TBD - Edmonton at Colorado

