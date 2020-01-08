x
Aho leads Hurricanes to 3-2 win against Rangers in NHL's return

Sebastian Aho scored a goal and set up another in the NHL’s opening playoff game following a 4.5-month pause.
Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov watches a goal is scored past New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist during the first period of their Stanley Cup playoff series Saturday in Toronto.

TORONTO, ON — Sebastian Aho scored a goal and set up another in the Carolina Hurricanes’ 3-2 win against the New York Rangers on Saturday in the NHL’s opening playoff game following a 4.5-month pause.

Jaccob Slavin scored 61 seconds in on Carolina’s first shot on goal in helping the Hurricanes gain the edge in the best-of-five preliminary round series.

Martin Necas sealed the win in a game the Hurricanes never trailed by one-timing a shot in off the skate of Rangers defenseman Marc Staal with 9 minutes, 9 seconds remaining. 

    

