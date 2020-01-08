Aho leads Hurricanes to 3-2 win against Rangers in NHL's return

Sebastian Aho scored a goal and set up another in the NHL’s opening playoff game following a 4.5-month pause.

TORONTO, ON — Sebastian Aho scored a goal and set up another in the Carolina Hurricanes’ 3-2 win against the New York Rangers on Saturday in the NHL’s opening playoff game following a 4.5-month pause.

Jaccob Slavin scored 61 seconds in on Carolina’s first shot on goal in helping the Hurricanes gain the edge in the best-of-five preliminary round series.