2022 Stanley Cup Final schedule released

Tampa Bay will play Game 1 away in Denver on Wednesday, June 15.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TAMPA, Fla. — The hunt for a "three-peat" is on for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Bolts defeated the New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference Final in Game 6 on Saturday to advance to the Stanley Cup Final for a third consecutive year.

And now, the National Hockey League released the 2022 Stanley Cup schedule.

The fight for the major trophy between the Lightning and the Colorado Avalanche will begin on June 15 at Ball Arena in Denver for Game 1.

Tampa Bay will return to Amalie Arena for Games 3 and 4 on June 20 and June 22, respectively.

Since the Avalanche has a higher regular-season point total than the Bolts, they will host Games 5 and 7, if necessary.

If the series forces a Game 6, that game will be played at Amalie Arena.

The full schedule can be seen below.

Game 1: 8 p.m. ET, June 15 at Ball Arena

Game 2: 8 p.m. ET, June 18 at Ball Arena

Game 3: 3 p.m. ET, June 20 at Amalie Arena

Game 4: 8 p.m. ET, June 22 at Amalie Arena

Game 5: 8 p.m. ET, June 24 at Ball Arena

Game 6: 8 p.m. ET, June 26 at Amalie Arena

Game 7: 8 p.m. ET, June 28 at Ball Arena

The NHL said in a news release all games will be available on ABC, ESPN+ and the ESPN app in the United States.

Colorado advanced to the Stanley Cup Final after defeating the Edmonton Oilers in a clean sweep fashion as they won the series 4-0.

Bolts fans can expect to cheer on their team during watch parties for home and away games.