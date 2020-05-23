NHL season one big step closer to returning

The NHLPA executive council reportedly approved the league's return-to-play format.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It appears the NHL season is one step closer to returning.

TSN's Bob McKenzie was the first to report that the NHLPA's executive committee voted in favor of the league's plan to resume play.

No formal announcement is expected. There remains plenty to do before play can resume. The league and the union have to agree on health and safety protocols among many other items.

Training camp could begin in early July with games coming later in the month. The Stanley Cup might not be won until late September.

The next season, perhaps when fans are able to return to arenas, could possibly start sometime between November and January.

There are many issues that remain to be worked out but it appears as though the NHL and NHLPA have taken a big step toward getting back on the ice.