NEW YORK — NHL players have been told they can return home and self-isolate there until the end of March while hockey is on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic. This signals a significant update on the league's potential timeline to resume the season. Commissioner Gary Bettman announced last week the season was on pause and did not provide more specifics. Players had previously been told to remain in their team's city and await further direction. The new directive comes in the aftermath of the CDC's recommendation the U.S. not hold gatherings of 50 or more people for the next eight weeks.

NHL Public Relations released a statement saying the league, subject to change, will shut down for 60-days based on CDC guidelines. The league says the plan would be to open training camps in 45-days prior to the resumption of play.