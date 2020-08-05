The NHL and NHL Players’ Association have put their plans to play outside of North America on ice for the rest of the year. The league and union announced the postponement of its 2020 international games, adding they look forward to taking teams overseas again next year. The Chicago Blackhawks and Philadelphia Flyers were previously scheduled to open this season in Prague as part of the NHL’s Global Series.

That as the NHL appears to be favoring a 24-team playoff round in hopes of resuming play during the summer in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The league is looking at using four regional arenas to hold games without fans.

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet and Hockey Night in Canada joined WGRZ's Adam Benigni to discuss if Buffalo's KeyBank Center might be an option as an Atlantic Division site.