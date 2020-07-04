NEW YORK — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman has raised the possibility of not being able to complete the regular season.

He tells NBCSN all options remain on the table and the league needs a clearer picture on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bettman says the ideal scenario would be to complete the season to determine playoff seedings. However, he adds: “We understand that may not be possible.”

He also raised the possibility of having games played at neutral sites.

