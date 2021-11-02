AP: NHL adding game day rapid testing

x
The NHL continues to enhance safety protocols in the fight against COVID-19.
A person with direct knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press, the NHL is adding game-day rapid tests for players to its safety protocols. Rapid tests provide results within a half hour, and will augment the daily PCR testing already in place. PCR tests are considered to be more accurate, but there’s a 12-24 hour turnaround on results. The move is intended to help stem further outbreaks in the NHL, which currently has four teams on pause because of COVID-19 issues. The first positive test has also been found for one of the seven Canadian teams.