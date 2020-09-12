NHL players have balked at changing the collective bargaining agreement and the league is preparing to open the season Jan. 13 after starting training camp on New Year’s Day. That is according to a person with knowledge of the situation who spoke with The Associated Press. Owners and players have moved past financial negotiations. They are now discussing scheduling, virus testing protocols and other issues. Revenue concerns caused by the pandemic briefly stalled talks.
NHL/NHLPA setting financial issues aside; focused on Janaury 13th start
The league and it's players are making progress toward starting a new season.