NHL/NHLPA setting financial issues aside; focused on Janaury 13th start

The league and it's players are making progress toward starting a new season.
Credit: AP
FILE - At left, in a 2015 file photo, is NHL Players Association executive director Donald Fehr. At right, in a 2018 file photo, is NHL commissioner Gary Bettman. No news getting out seems to be good news as the NHL and NHL Players’ Association discuss a potential extension of the collective bargaining agreement. With the players’ Sept. 15 deadline to decide whether to reopen the CBA fast-approaching, dialogue between the two sides continues to be cordial, professional and constructive _ a drastic change from previous labor talks in a sport that has become known for periodic work stoppages. (AP Photo/File)

NHL players have balked at changing the collective bargaining agreement and the league is preparing to open the season Jan. 13 after starting training camp on New Year’s Day. That is according to a person with knowledge of the situation who spoke with The Associated Press. Owners and players have moved past financial negotiations. They are now discussing scheduling, virus testing protocols and other issues. Revenue concerns caused by the pandemic briefly stalled talks.