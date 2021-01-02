Devils' season paused for COVID-19 issues, day after back-to-back games against Sabres

Four additional New Jersey Devils players were added to the NHL's COVID Protocol Related Absence List today, according to the league.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Just one day after back-to-back games in Buffalo, the New Jersey Devils will have to pause their season, due to four additional players being added to the NHL's COVID Protocol Related Absence List on Monday, the league announced.

The Devils games will be postponed through at least Saturday, Feb. 6.

A Sabres spokesperson told 2 On Your Side's Adam Benigni the Sabres haven’t been impacted at this point but are closely monitoring the situation.

The Sabres and Devils played afternoon games, both Saturday and Sunday.

The NHL said in a statement Monday on the Devils, "As an appropriate precaution, the team's training facilities have been closed to all players on the club's active roster, effective immediately, and will remain so until further notice. The league is in the process of reviewing and revising the Devils' regular season schedule.

"The Devils organization has, and will continue to follow, all recommended guidelines aimed at protecting the health and safety of its players, staff and community at large as set by the NHL, local, state and national agencies."