BUFFALO, N.Y. — The deadline for retired players to opt in to the $18.9 million settlement of the concussion lawsuit against the NHL has been extended.

Players' lawyers confirmed the extension to The Associated Press on Friday night. It was not immediately clear what the new deadline was.

The 318 former players who sued the league and accused it of failing to protect them from head injuries or warning them of the risks involved with playing had until the Friday to opt in to the settlement that was reached 75 days ago.

Each player who opts in would receive $22,000 and could be eligible for up to $75,000 in medical treatment. The settlement is significantly less than the billion-dollar agreement reached between the NFL and its former players on the same issue of head injuries.

Charles Zimmerman, a lead attorney for players, said earlier in the day participation is "very good" so far, adding there were still some players who needed to be contacted for their decisions.

"The vast majority of eligible retired players have agreed to participate in the proposed NHL concussion settlement," players' lawyers said in a statement. "Plaintiffs' counsel, however, have encountered difficulties reaching some eligible retired players to discuss the settlement. Thus, at the request of plaintiffs' counsel, the NHL has agreed to extend the participation deadline to allow completion of those communications."