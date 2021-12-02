NHL, NHLPA announce new series of COVID protocols

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The NHL is stepping up the fight against COVID-19 in an attempt to prevent outbreaks like the one that has the Sabres, and three other teams on pause.
The new measures include the following:
- Rapid testing on game days. (This is on top of the daily PCR testing that all players are subject to.)
- Requesting that players and staff remain home as much as possible. The league is asking players and coaches to "remain at home and not leave their place of residence except to attend practices and games, to exercise outdoors on an individual basis, to perform essential activities (e.g. go to the doctor) or to deal with family or other emergencies and other extraordinary circumstances."
- Asking that other family members limit activities outside the home.
- The issuance and use of KN95 masks.
- All team meetings are to be conducted virtually.
- Players are being asked to spend no extended time sitting together unless masked and sufficiently distanced.
- Glass will be removed from the penalty box. It had previously been removed from behind the player benches.
The Buffalo Sabres, Minnesota Wild, New Jersey Devils, and Philadelphia Flyers are currently on pause due to positive cases.
The Sabres' next scheduled game is at home Monday night against the New York Islanders.