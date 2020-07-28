NHL: Zero positive tests over last week

TORONTO, ON — The NHL's 24 playoff teams experienced their first full day in quarantined bubbles of Toronto or Edmonton, Alberta, on Monday. With the league reporting zero positive coronavirus test results in the final week of training camp, players and coaches got on the ice for the first day of practices under their new normal. They're scheduled to be quarantined away from the public until the Stanley Cup is awarded this fall. And there's confidence even amid Major League Baseball's struggles that the NHL can pull this off because of the bubble environment and a lack of confirmed cases in the cities where games will take place.