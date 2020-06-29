NHL reports 26 players have tested positive for coronavirus

26 of the more than 250 players tested have come back with positive tests.

NEW YORK — The National Hockey League says a total of 26 players have reported testing positive for the new coronavirus since voluntary workouts began June 8.

Monday's update includes four additional cases among those tested at team facilities, to go along with the 11 announced June 19. The league says it’s aware of 11 other players testing positive outside the voluntary workout protocol.

The NHL said more than 250 players who worked out at team facilities were administered more than 1,450 COVID-19 tests.