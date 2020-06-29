x
NHL reports 26 players have tested positive for coronavirus

26 of the more than 250 players tested have come back with positive tests.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this March 12, 2020, file photo, the Capital One Arena, home of the Washington Capitals NHL hockey club, sits empty in Washington. The Ottawa Senators announced late Tuesday night, March 17, 2020, one of their players has tested positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms and is in isolation. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

NEW YORK — The National Hockey League says a total of 26 players have reported testing positive for the new coronavirus since voluntary workouts began June 8.

Monday's update includes four additional cases among those tested at team facilities, to go along with the 11 announced June 19. The league says it’s aware of 11 other players testing positive outside the voluntary workout protocol.

The NHL said more than 250 players who worked out at team facilities were administered more than 1,450 COVID-19 tests.

The league and players are in the final stages of agreeing to resume the season. Training camps can open as early as July 10 if an agreement on testing, health and safety protocols and “hub” cities to host the games can be reached.

