BUFFALO, N.Y. — NHL players are staying away from rinks and self-isolating during the coronavirus pandemic that has put the season on hold.

Players have been instructed to remain at home in their team's city and avoid practice facilities and crowded places.

Within the next two weeks, they could be allowed to return and skate and work out in small groups while games are not being played.

Commissioner Gary Bettman and NHL Players' Association executive director Don Fehr each independently said he was not aware of any player testing positive for the new coronavirus.

They added they can't be certain no one is feeling ill or awaiting test results.

RELATED: Buffalo and Western New York postponements, cancellations

RELATED: Pegula Sports & Entertainment working to expand health and safety standards at KeyBank Center & Blue Cross Arena

RELATED: NHL suspends regular season over coronavirus concerns