BUFFALO, N.Y. — While the hype isn't nearly what it was last year for the Sabres surrounding the draft when they had the number one overall pick, it is still an important year.

This time around, they have the 7th overall pick and that's more of a wild card than when they took Rasmus Dahlin.

They could go many ways with their first pick and fans will get a look at some of those options as prospects once again come to Buffalo for the NHL Combine this weekend.

I think their focus should be at center with that 7th overall pick and here are some names to keep an eye on as the combine starts and we get closer to the draft that starts exactly three weeks from today on June 21st.

Obviously, they won't get anywhere near Jack Hughes but here are some other options:

Alex Turcotte is the fourth ranked North American skater by Central Scouting.

"I would say I'm a really competitive hockey player and person. I think that's why I play a 200 foot game, someone that's great offensively but can be relied on in the defensive zone and just be a complete hockey player," Alex Turcotte said to the media in Buffalo on Friday.

There's also Dylan Cozens ranked as Central Scouting's fifth North American skater.

"I believe after this summer here I'll be ready to make the jump to the NHL right away. I see myself as a two-way centerman in the league who can play all areas of the game and help out teams," Dylan Cozens said.

Both Turcotte and Cozens said they met with the Sabres and their interviews went well.

Prospects will start the fitness testing portion of the combine bright and early on Saturday morning starting at 7:30 at HarborCenter.