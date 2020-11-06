x
NHL camps to open July 10 if league, players agree to resume

The NHL and NHLPA say camps will also only open July 10 if medical and safety conditions allow.
Credit: AP
Goals used by the NHL hockey club Nashville Predators are stored in a hallway in Bridgestone Arena, Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The NHL announced Thursday it is suspending its season indefinitely in response to the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NEW YORK — NHL training camps will open July 10 if the league and players' union agree to resume the season. 

That's still contingent on the two sides figuring out health and safety protocols and the league choosing cities to host the games. 

The NHL and NHLPA say camps will also only open July 10 if medical and safety conditions allow.

Setting a start date for camps allows the 17% of players overseas to make arrangements to return in light of quarantine regulations in the U.S. and Canada. 

Players were able to start small-group voluntary workouts Monday. After some exhibitions, playoff games could get underway in late July or early August. 

No matter when play resumes, the Sabres will not be part of it. They did not qualify for the NHL 24 team tournament as they were 25th in league standings when play was halted in March. 

