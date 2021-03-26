Sabres trade Staal to Canadiens for 2021 draft picks

The Sabres brought in the veteran centreman Eric Staal in the 2020 offseason.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kevyn Adams is making trades ahead of the NHL's April 12 deadline, as the Sabres move forward Eric Staal to Montreal for third and fifth round picks in the the 2021 Draft.

The Sabres traded for the 36-year old with Minnesota for forward Marcus Johansson in the 2020 offseason. Staal spent the previous four seasons with the Wild.

Staal was drafted by the Carolina Hurricanes in 2003 and also played with the New York Rangers in his career.

Before the Sabres announced the trade, teammate Kyle Okposo said on a video press conference he got off the ice to wish Staal well ahead Friday's practice in Boston.