Sabres' Taylor Hall confirms positive COVID-19 test; first Sabres player to return from NHL protocol list

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Sabres forward Taylor Hall was back on the ice Saturday for practice, as the first of nine players on the team to return from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list, and said he did test positive for the coronavirus when he was put on the list on Feb. 2.

"I had tested positive, and I was asymptomatic, so I just had to quarantine for 10 days," Hall said after practice.

The 29-year old forward said he was feeling healthy and was able to complete a rehab skate on Friday, ahead of his return to the ice with the team. Hall anticipates he will be able to play on Monday against the New York Islanders, in the Sabres next scheduled game, despite the time away from the rink.

"Unfortunately, with the league's protocol, we're not allowed to work out at home when you test positive for COVID," Hall said about being ready and in 'game-shape' on Monday.

"I'm working back into it, but there's lots of times in the summer where I take seven to eight, nine, ten days off at a time to rest and come back and skate, and you don't always feel great... It eventually comes back pretty quick, and I'm not worried about that."

