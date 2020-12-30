Sabres back on the ice for Friday practice

For the first time since halting the 2019-2020 season in March, the Sabres will finally be together again and starting the season on Jan. 14.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Sabres will start practice on Friday, following testing and physicals on Thursday, and then start a season ruled by COVID-19.

Head Coach Ralph Krueger said he took notes from the Buffalo Bills and emphasized the need for depth during the pandemic.

"We're looking at our roster right now as if it's completely healthy," Krueger admitted.

"The reality is, with the pace that we're going to be on, we're going to need some depth. You never know the way testing will fall. All the different things we're learning from the Buffalo Bills, they're in a different world, of course, in football, but there are lessons for us to take into our group, and we will need depth."

Kevyn Adams took over as the Sabres General Manager after the team fired Jason Botterill in June. Adams has taken the time to build a relationship with Captain Jack Eichel during the offseason.

"I made it clear to Jack right in the beginning that I want to build a relationship with him," Adams said.

He added: "I want to get to know him. I want him to get to know me. And I want this to be a situation where we all help each other. We all want the same thing, and so you can't have that immediately. You have to build trust, and that's what I want to do with Jack and all of the players and coaches."

The Sabres begin the season Jan. 14, hosting the Washington Capitals.