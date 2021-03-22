Sabres return against Rangers after Saturday's postponement

After the Sabres loss to Boston on Thursday night, their second matchup on Saturday was postponed due to Bruins added to the NHL's COVID protocol on Friday.

NEW YORK — The Sabres aren't used to four days between games during the condensed NHL season, but because of COVID-19 concerns in the Bruins organization, Buffalo got some rest on Saturday when their afternoon matchup with Boston was postponed.

The Bruins had one player in the league's COVID protocol on Thursday night, when Buffalo lost to Boston, 4-1, at KeyBank Center. Four more Bruins entered the protocol the following day, on Friday.

Over the weekend, no Sabres entered protocol, so Buffalo will play the New York Rangers on Monday night, looking to snap a 13-game winless streak.

"We've spoken enough about obvious disappointment to where we are. You collectively and individually want to take responsibility, but it's not good enough to take responsibility if you don't change action, and clearly we've seen players change action," said Interim Head Coach Don Granto, who took over on Wednesday when the Sabres fired Ralph Krueger.

Monday night against the Rangers begins a four game road trip for the Sabres, followed by two games in Pittsburgh on Wednesday and Thursday and a game in Boston on Saturday.