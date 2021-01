Sam Reinhart and Curtis Lazar score two goals a piece on the way to the Sabres first win in 2021.

PHILADELPHIA — Sam Reinhart and Curtis Lazar each scored two goals to lead the Buffalo Sabres to their first win of the season, 6-1 over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Carter Hutton stopped 21 shots for the Sabres. Jack Eichel and Taylor Hall each had two assists. Reinhart had his 10th career multi goal game.

Hall became the fifth player in the last 20 years to record a point in each of his first three games as a member of the Sabres.