Rasmus Dahlin is ninth Sabres player added to NHL's COVID Protocol

The Sabres were set to resume their season on Thursday against Washington, after postponing their past four games.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin is now the ninth Sabres player added to the NHL's COVID-19 Protocol list.

The team has now added players to the protocol in each of the past three days, and in six of the past seven days.

After no players were added to the list on Friday, forwards Dylan Cozens and Curtis Lazar were added on Saturday, followed by Casey Mittelstadt on Sunday, joining five other Sabres players, including forwards Taylor Hall and Tobias Rieder, as well as defensemen Rasmus Ristolainen, Brandon Montour and Jake McCabe.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said this week that less than 50 percent of the players that have landed on the NHL COVID-19 protocol list actually tested positive, but head coach Ralph Krueger did test positive on Thursday.

The NHL has shut down the Sabres franchise through today, postponing four of their games in the process. The Sabres are awaiting direction from the league. Their next scheduled game is at home against Washington Thursday.