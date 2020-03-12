Bettman says NHL not backing out of CBA

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says players are likely going to have to pay one way or another to make up for lost league revenue whenever the 2020-21 season gets underway. Bettman says the pandemic will affect revenue and that is expected to affect the 50-50 revenue-sharing split between owners and players. Players will have to bear the brunt of any shortfall to owners. Bettman says the question is whether players should defer a higher percentage of their salaries now or face the potential of having the salary cap stay flat for several years.