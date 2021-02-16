NHL announces dates and times for Sabres games postponed against Washington

The Sabres had six postponements due to their COVID-19 outbreak, but two of the games against the Capitals weren't rescheduled until Tuesday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres played their first game since Jan. 31 on Monday night against the New York Islanders, in a 3-1 loss, after having six games postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak within the team.

The NHL immediately postponed two Sabres games on Long Island against the Islanders and another two in Boston against the Bruins when the outbreak began. Those games were rescheduled quickly.

When the Sabres weren't on the mend yet, the league postponed two more games, at home against the Washington Capitals, originally scheduled for Feb. 11 and 13.

Those games were rescheduled on Tuesday and are now split between two months. Washington will play its first rescheduled game in Buffalo on Mon., March 15 at 7 p.m., giving the Sabres three straight home games following two matchups with the Pittsburgh Penguins at KeyBank Center.

Our games against the Capitals have been rescheduled for March 15 and April 9.#LetsGoBuffalo pic.twitter.com/DjbnNc4qZb — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) February 16, 2021