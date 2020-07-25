x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

sports

NFL camps set to open with deal in place

The NFLPA approved a working agreement with the NFL on Friday.
Credit: AP
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, left, throws a pass during practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Pittsford, N.Y., Thursday, July 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

NEW YORK — NFL training camps are set to open after the league and the players’ union reached agreement on several issues.

They include future salary cap mechanisms and how players can opt out of the upcoming season because of the coronavirus.

The NFL Players Association’s executive committee and 32 player representatives approved the offers Friday.  Players who decide they want to opt out have until Aug. 3 to do so,and they will receive a stipend from the owners.

The amount of the stipend will be $350,000 for medical opt outs and $150,000 for voluntary opt outs, two people with knowledge of the decisions told The Associated Press.

RELATED: Toronto Blue Jays to play home games at Sahlen Field in Buffalo

RELATED: 26 Shirts to sell 'Major League' Buffalo gear through Tuesday

RELATED: Blue Jays could play in Baltimore, but face same hurdle as they did in Pittsburgh