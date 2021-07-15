x
NFL/NFLPA still facing vaccination issue

The Associated Press reports four NFL teams remain under 50% vaccination status.
Credit: AP
File-This Jan. 3, 2021, file photo shows the NFL logo on the field before a game between the Denver Broncos and the Las Vegas Raiders in Denver. The NFL and NFL Players Association have updated COVID-19 protocols to loosen restrictions for fully vaccinated players and to encourage others to get the vaccine. Unvaccinated players must continue to get daily testing, wear masks and practice physical distancing. They won’t be allowed to eat meals with teammates, can’t participate in media or marketing activities while traveling, aren’t permitted to use the sauna or steam room and may not leave the team hotel or interact with people outside the team while traveling. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)

Four NFL teams remain under 50% vaccinated less than two weeks from the start of training camp, a person familiar with the vaccination rates told The Associated Press. Washington, Indianapolis, Arizona and the Los Angeles Chargers had the four lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the league as of Thursday, according to the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity, because the league hasn’t released the numbers. Pittsburgh, Miami, Carolina and Denver have the highest vaccination rates and are among seven teams that have achieved at least 85%. About 70% of players have been vaccinated. Teams on the lower end of the vaccination table face potential competitive disadvantages. The NFL doesn’t plan to cancel any games this season, the person said.