WNY native Nick Sirianni leads Eagles to NFC title, trip to Super Bowl

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Western New York native will coach in the Super Bowl in two weeks.

Coach Nick Sirianni and the Philadelphia Eagles are one win away from an NFL championship. The Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 on Sunday in the NFC championship game.

Sirianni, in his second season with the Eagles, graduated from Southwestern High School in West Ellicott in 1999. Before that, he spent three seasons as offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts under former Bills quarterback Frank Reich.

Philadelphia went 9-8 in 2021, his first season, and the first with Jalen Hurts as the team's starting quarterback.

This season, the Eagles finished the regular season 14-3. Two of those losses came late in the season, when Hurts was sidelined with an injury and did not play.

In the playoffs, they rolled past the New York Giants 38-7 before beating the 49ers to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl. They've outscored their opponents 69-14 in two postseason games.

