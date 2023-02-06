WNY native, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni compares his quarterback to Michael Jordan

Sirianni mentioned his hometown, Jamestown, while comparing Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts to the great Michael Jordan.

PHOENIX — There was a shoutout to Jamestown, New York at Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday from the Jamestown-native himself, Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni.

The Eagles will meet the AFC-winning Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday, and both teams spoke with the media during Opening Night, a day after their arrivals to Arizona.

Sirianni is in just his second season as the Eagles head coach and made a bold statement when he led Philadelphia to a Super Bowl, while finishing the regular season at 14-3, the top of the NFC, then dominating each of their playoff games.

He also made some bold statements comparing his quarterback to the great NBA player Michael Jordan, while shouting out his hometown.

"I grew up in Jamestown, New York and I'm a Bulls fan. Why? Because of Michael Jordan. So you got to watch his excellence at all times," Sirianni said.

"When when I became a coach, really studying great teams, and great players and great coaches, I'm really inspired by somebody like Michael Jordan and his will to win. And that's what I'm really saying... when I compare. It's the will to win by Jalen Hurts, the will to win by Michael Jordan. That's what I'm comparing that to."