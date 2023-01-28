Travis and Jason Kelce's parents share plans ahead of NFL Conference Championships

Speaking with 3News' Jim Donovan, Ed and Donna Kelce discussed their sons ahead of this weekend's NFL playoff games

Example video title will go here for this video

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Northeast Ohio will be well represented as the NFL teams take the field for AFC and NFC Championships this weekend.

Cleveland Heights High School alumni Jason Kelce, an All-Pro center for the Philadelphia Eagles, and Travis Kelce, one of the top tight ends in the NFL for the Kansas City Chiefs, are both ready to compete in their respective games this weekend.

3News' Jim Donovan spoke with the Kelce parents to discuss their sons ahead of them taking center stage on Sunday for the big games.

"It's just been amazing. It is very humbling to see how they have turned out, and it's just been a really fun ride," exclaimed Donna Kelce. "I'm a mom that's happier than a mother should be."

In 2022, Donna decided to embark on a 1,300-mile one-day trip to see Jason's Eagles compete against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Travis' Chiefs play against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the Wild Card round.

However, this weekend, things will be slightly different for the Kelce family as they had to decide which game to attend.

"There is no way I can be at a game in a meaningful way at either game. I just had to pick one. It was the same thing as last weekend. I had to pick one or the other because there was no way I could make it with a private plane," said Donna.

Donna and Ed Kelce made the decision to travel to Philadelphia to watch Jason and the Eagles take on the San Fransisco 49ers in the NFC Championship.

As both brothers fight this weekend for a spot in the super bowl, they have a chance to make history.

"They are at where they are at because of their worth ethic. There are no ifs, ands, or buts about it," said Ed.

If the Eagles and Chiefs both advance, the brothers will face off in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12, in Glendale, Arizona.

"Both of them being there at the same time would be such a thrill for both of them. I know they are huge competitors, so both of them want the bragging rights for Thanksgiving dinner," said Donna.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video below previously aired on 3News on Jan. 20, 2022